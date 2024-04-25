Truckee Council conducts budget workshop, Town gets new website

TRUCKEE, Calif. – The Town of Truckee got a new domain name and a website refresh, which launched last month. The changes were presented to the Town Council during its Tuesday, April 23 meeting.

Town Public Information Office Bron Robert, who spearheaded the project, said they took a different approach to the redesign. Typically, agencies go out for bids and then begin the discovery and design process. However, the Town wanted to make sure they knew exactly what they were looking for before going out for bid.

They partnered with local agency SDBX Studio to audit the prior website, and interview department heads and public-facing employees to learn what features they wanted and needed.

The Town then hired CivicPlus, which has worked with surrounding government agencies, to build the new website.

The goal was to make the site visually pleasing while still focusing on ease of access and navigability.

Design started in October 2023, migration to the new site started in December and it was officially launched in March 2024.

The Town also switched from a .com site to a .gov site, which Roberts said enhances trust and security. She added that establishing a .gov site is a difficult and arduous process so it’s impressive the IT department was able to get it done at the same time as the website launch.

Next month, the website will launch a chatbot feature.

See the new and improved website at http://www.townoftruckee.gov .

The bulk of Tuesday’s meeting was spent on a budget workshop. The council heard a presentation on Capital Improvement Projects regarding infrastructure, community connectivity, emergency and police, housing, and environmental projects.

Staff highlighted many projects over the multi-hour presentation and council provided feedback on priorities.

One change council requested was a shift in priority from West River Street parking to Jibboom Street pedestrian safety and access. Mayor Dave Polivy said because West River Street is being built in conjunction with private developers and there isn’t a hard timeline on the project, he would like staff to give the developers a deadline and in the meantime, focus on Jibboom.

Council agreed with that suggestion.

Councilmember Courtney Henderson said she’d like more money to be put into the informational campaign around the Dark Skies Rebate Program. While Polivy agreed, he reiterated a point he’d previously made that the town should also put money into helping business owners make the upgrades necessary for Dark Sky recognition.

Henderson also asked for a budget to maintain public art.

Staff will take the council’s recommendations and come back in May with another presentation.

The meeting began with a Building Safety Month Proclamation and a recognition of Senior Engineer Mike Vaughan, who retired.

“We don’t normally do this for retirements but Mike is not a normal employee,” said Jen Calloway, Town Manager.

The town also recognized the many new hires, especially in the Truckee Police Department which is now officially fully staffed.

The next meeting will be held Tuesday, May 14.