Truckee council endorses Measure U
Voters to decide on sales tax increase for trails in June
Truckee Town Council has lent its support toward a measure that will appear in front of voters on June 7.
The council on Tuesday unanimously voiced support for Measure U, which would generate roughly $3 million annually and would be a dedicated source of funding for building and maintaining the area’s trails.
In 2014, voters approved Measure R, which levied a quarter-cent sales tax. If approved by two-thirds of voters, Measure U would replace Measure R with a half-cent sales tax. The proposed tax would remain in effect until repealed by Truckee voters.
“I’m excited for our community related to this,” said Truckee Mayor Courtney Henderson. “The trail infrastructure is such a critical part of our identity and our culture here in Truckee.”
Truckee Trails Foundation Director Paco Lindsay has led a campaign to get Measure U passed. He indicated he’s received roughly 225 endorsements in favor of the measure. Lindsay was also the campaign manager for Measure R in 2014.
“Back then it was like, ‘Wow ,we’re finally going to do something for trails,’” said Lindsay. “And now we are going to re-up it.”
More information on the campaign to pass Measure U can be found at trailsfortruckee.com.
