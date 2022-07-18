Truckee council, planning commission to discuss climate action, mobility

TRUCKEE, Calif. — The Truckee Town Council and Planning Commission will be discussing the climate action plan and mobility elements of the Draft 2040 General Plan in another joint meeting on Tuesday, July 19.

This is the second joint meeting discussing specific elements of the Draft General Plan, which is an update of the 2025 plan. Town staff are splitting the discussions into smaller elements of the plan to help focus the discussion.

During the Tuesday meeting, the council and commission will be discussing the Climate Action Plan that addresses climate change, which the staff report describes as, “one of the most challenging issues the Town will face in the 21st century.”

“The purpose of the Climate Action Plan Element is to formalize the Town’s commitment to reducing GHG emissions and mitigating the worst impacts of climate change,” the staff report stated.

Staff have identified seven climate hazards facing Truckee which include severe heat, larger storms, rain-on-snow events, pests and disease, loss of nature, wildfire and smoke, and declining snowpack, which they’ve identified as the most severe threat.

To address these issues, the town will align their policies with state requirements, as well as supporting renewable energy sources to help the town become 100% renewable by 2050.

In addition, they will be looking at how policies regarding transportation and land use, building energy and solid waste can help reduce GHG emissions.

The town already has several resolutions in place to address the issue, including a resolution to have 100% of electricity used town wide come from renewable sources by 2030 and to cut GHG emissions by 80% from 2008 levels by 2040. However, despite these initiatives, the Climate Action Plan wasn’t included in the 2025 General Plan.

“The 2040 General Plan shows its commitment to addressing climate change by dedicating an element to climate action and setting firm goals for reducing greenhouse gas emission, increasing alternative transportation, promoting building efficiency standards, upgrading existing buildings and reducing solid waste sent to the landfill while increasing recycling and diverting organic waste to more efficient uses,” the staff report stated.

The joint meeting will also discuss the mobility element of the General Plan, which seeks to prioritize non-automobile transportation.

To achieve this goal, there will be a focus on mobility solutions such as sidewalks and roundabouts and by focusing on complementary land uses such as placing a childcare facility near an employer to cut down on in-car travel. There will also be a focus on bike lanes, multi-use paths and trails.

Also as part of the discussion, staff will be looking for feedback on long-range public transit options and expanding on or building a large transit center.

The meeting will begin at 5 p.m. and can be viewed in person at 10183 Truckee Airport Road or on YouTube on the Tahoe Truckee media channel .

To submit public comment on the General Plan, visit https://portal.laserfiche.com/k4088/forms/truckee2040_public_comment_form .