Truckee Council votes to extend Truckee TART Connect pilot program

The TART Connect pilot program will run through June 2024.

Provided / Nicole Dreon, Visit Truckee-Tahoe

TRUCKEE, Calif. – The Town launched TART Connect last summer as a pilot program to gauge community interest and utilization and to determine if the program will be sustainable as a long-term transit option in Town. After a successful summer, the Town extended hours and service area for the winter and spring pilots, and the results have been record-breaking.

“Thanks to our community members and visitors, the Town’s transit system has carried over 100,000 passengers in the past 12 months with nearly 80,000 riding on TART Connect,” a press release stated.

With the continued excitement around this new program and the numerous benefits it provides, on May 23, 2023, Truckee Town Council approved an extension to the program, meaning TART Connect will continue operating through June 30, 2024.

In addition to operating for another full year, Council approved an extension of service hours until midnight during peak seasons and four additional vans to enhance service and reduce wait times.

From now until September 4, 2023 all areas within Town limits will receive service from 6:30 a.m. to midnight.

The TART Connect app is available on both iOS and Android. Alternatively, rides can be reserved by calling 530-214-5811. For more information about this program, service areas, and connections to regional transportation services, visit TahoeTruckeeTransit.com .