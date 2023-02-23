Truckee courthouse opens late due to weather
TRUCKEE, Calif. — Due to road and weather conditions Thursday morning, the Truckee courthouse is reporting it won’t open until 10 a.m.
Services remain available at the Nevada City facility and online.
