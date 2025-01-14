Truckee craftsman brings vintage sound into the modern age with Streamline HiFi

TRUCKEE, Calif. – In a world with overwhelming noise, quality sound is hard to come by. Truckee craftsman and audiophile, Steve Morris, has created a sound that remedies audio fatigue, with a warmth like a towel fresh out of the dryer.

Morris has brought a distinct concoction of nostalgia and innovation to life with his business, Streamline HiFi. Inspired by mid-century stereo consoles that were once household staples, Morris combines his passions for music, woodworking, and high-quality sound. After stumbling upon a pristine 1950s German stereo console gifted by his mother for his 40th birthday, Morris decided to revive the concept. But instead of simply refurbishing old consoles, he reimagined them, incorporating modern technology while maintaining the mid-century aesthetic.

The path to launching Streamline HiFi was not without challenges. For over a year, Morris poured his efforts into perfecting the sound quality, cabinet construction, and overall design, often questioning the risks he took in leaving a secure career behind. However, his commitment to producing consoles that stand apart from mass-market products—both in craftsmanship and longevity—kept him moving forward. And, the business is a true family affair, with Morris’ brother relocating from Michigan to help build these heirloom-quality pieces.

With a background in construction and recording arts, Morris designed custom stereo consoles featuring hybrid tube amplifiers for rich, warm sound paired with the power and clarity of modern components. Collaborating with skilled engineers, he perfected the acoustics, tuning each cabinet to deliver an unmatched audio experience. After two years of meticulous research and development, Streamline HiFi now produces heirloom-quality consoles that blend vintage charm with state-of-the-art sound.

Built on a Bi-amp system that leverages both a Class A tube amp and a Class D amp, Streamline HiFi stereo consoles deliver the warmth and detail of a classic 1950’s stereo alongside the power and bass of a modern one. Each console is hand-built in Truckee, California and outfitted with both a turntable and Bluetooth capabilities.

In founding Streamline HiFi, Morris wasn’t just looking to create stereo consoles that audiophiles everywhere can appreciate—he wanted to create pieces powerful enough to strike up conversations, cut down on Netflix time and last for generations.

“My goal is for these to be legacy pieces,” Morris said. “They’re pieces meant to be handed down, outlasting all of us.” Just like the 1950 German stereo console still in his home today.

The appeal of these consoles goes beyond their sound quality. Each model is meticulously built to specification and designed in a sleek mid-century modern style. Among the company’s three models—Mojo, Rambler, and Crossroads—distinctive features include small peek windows that showcase the glowing tube amplifiers, automatic sensors that turn off LED lighting when the lids are closed, and the choice of California-grown English walnut or East Coast white oak. These premium materials ensure multi-generational durability and unique figured wood grain for a truly one-of-a-kind appearance. A key element of Morris’s design philosophy is to keep the tube amplifier on display, allowing you to both hear your favorite music and visually enjoy the warm glow of the vacuum tubes in action.

Each Streamline HiFi console is crafted over a four-month production cycle. For locals curious to experience the consoles’ sound firsthand, they can be found at Alpine Electric in Truckee, Fly Hi Fi in Auburn, and Coa Collective in Reno. Private demonstrations are available by appointment by contacting Streamline HiFi. With plans to expand its offerings—such as more affordable, customizable cabinets and standalone amplifiers—Streamline HiFi aims to make its high-quality designs accessible to a wider audience.

Among his notable customers is Billy F. Gibbons of ZZ Top, who was so impressed by the sound quality of Morris’ consoles that he ordered two—one for his home and another for his studio. “Wow! Listen to the detail on that,” Gibbons said when he first heard a record play on Streamline HiFi’s Mojo console.

Gibbons admiring Morris’ Crossroads model. Provided / Steve Morris

Morris’ mission is more than just a business—it’s about creating legacy pieces that blend function, art, and unforgettable sound.

For more, visit StreamlineHiFi.com or stop by one of their locations.

Zoe Meyer is a reporter for the Sierra Sun, a sister publication for Tahoe Daily Tribune. She can be reached at zmeyer@sierrasun.com.