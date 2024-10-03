Truckee cross country excels at home invitational; Carson High claims victory

TRUCKEE, Calif. — The Truckee High School cross country teams unleashed their competitive spirit at the annual Truckee Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 28. With perfect running conditions at 6,000 feet, over 600 athletes from more than 30 schools took on the challenging course.

Boys’ Varsity Highlights

The Truckee boys’ team delivered a fierce performance, securing a hard-fought second place with 71 points, just behind Carson High School, who claimed the top honors with 55 points.

Leading the charge was junior Kiefer Willcox, whose run not only clinched victory in the boys’ varsity race but also shattered the previous course record with a time of 15:57.

A wave of personal bests followed, showcasing the depth of talent on the Truckee squad:

Ethan Scholnick – 17:25

Ty Hammond – 17:44

Cody Johnson – 18:02

Charles Williams – 19:28

Harlan Riley – 19:29

Nicholas Naylor – 19:34

Girls’ Varsity Highlights

The Truckee girls also rose to the occasion, finishing third overall, with Carson and Douglas High Schools taking the top two spots.

They too set personal records, fueling the team’s spirit:

Savannah Billings – 23:17

Caroline Cooke – 23:35

Celeste Vars – 23:55



Coaches Robby and Straten beamed with pride as they reflected on the day’s performances. “Seeing so many PRs, especially on our high-altitude course, is truly inspiring,” Coach Straten said said. “Our athletes have been working hard, and it’s showing in their results. A special congratulations to the Carson High School cross country team for winning both the girls’ and boys’ varsity races. Their athletes ran exceptional races, and we applaud their achievements and sportsmanship.”

The success of the Truckee Invitational was made possible by the tireless efforts of countless volunteers, parents, and community members. Their dedication to organizing the event and setting up the course ensured a smooth and exhilarating experience for all. This meet not only provided a competitive arena for the athletes but also served as a critical fundraiser, bolstering the Truckee cross country program’s expenses for the season.

Looking forward, the Truckee cross country teams are gearing up for the Tom Laythe Invitational on Saturday, Oct. 5, at the Willow Hills Cross Country Course in Folsom, CA. With the season nearing its climax, the athletes are focused on maintaining their momentum and achieving both personal and team milestones.

“The Truckee High School cross country program extends its gratitude to the local community & sponsors for their unwavering support. Encouragement from fans and families plays an integral role in the athletes’ success, and the team looks forward to representing Truckee in upcoming meets,” Coach Straten said.

Zoe Meyer is a reporter for the Sierra Sun, a sister publication for Tahoe Daily Tribune. She can be reached at zmeyer@sierrasun.com.