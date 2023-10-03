Truckee Cross-Country Invite attracts 470 runners

TRUCKEE, Calif. — Truckee hosted its lone cross-country meet on Saturday, bringing 470 runners from around the Reno-Tahoe area to Ponderosa Golf Course for the 5,000-meter race.

Junior Sidney McIntosh continued to show she’s one of the top athletes in Class 3A, finishing in third place with a time of 19 minutes, 45 seconds. Class 5A runners, junior Eleanor Raker (18:38), of Galena; and sophomore Hannah Budd (19:23), of Carson, took first and second, respectively.

Truckee sophomore Jillian Chalstrom was next for the Wolverines, posting a time of 21:54 to take 23rd, followed by freshman Adeline Purvance Rassuchine (22:48) in 33rd and senior Natalie Hanley (22:49) in 34th.

As a team, the Lady Wolverines finished in fifth place with 112 points. Carson won the meet with a low score of 33 points. North Tahoe was second with 74 points.

Lakers sophomore standouts Britta Johnson and Niki Johnson led the team with a pair of top-15 finishes. Defending Class 2A state champion, Britta Johnson posted a time of 20:27 to take 10th place; while Niki Johnson reached the finish line in 20:48 to take 13th place. Freshman Hailey Gordon took 15th with a time of 20:59, senior Kalenea Steves was 21st with a time of 21:33, and junior Alexis Hallenberg was 25th with a time of 22:08.

On the boys’ side, North Tahoe finished in 11th place with 290 points. Senior Isaac Pacheco-Martinez led the Lakers with a time of 18:35 to take 35th place.

The Lakers junior varsity team had a strong performance with three finishers in the top four. Freshman Max Avril won the boys’ junior varsity race with a time of 18:41. Freshman Luka Karnickis took second with a time of 18:52, and freshman Deylan Steves was fourth with a time of 19:05. As a team, the Lakers finished with 71 points to take second place. Galena won the boys’ junior varsity meet with a low score of 67 points.

The Truckee varsity team was led by sophomore Keb Schnurrenberger with a time of 18:13 to take 26th. Freshman Ty Hammond was 30th with a time of 18:21.

As a team, Truckee finished in sixth place with 182 points. Galena won the boys’ varsity meet with a low score of 48 points. Incline senior Noah McMahan won the race with a time of 16:03.

Truckee athletes will next compete on Saturday in the 44th running of the Asics Clovis Invitational in Fresno. North Tahoe’s runners will head to Rio Linda on Saturday to race in the Rio Linda Knight Invite.