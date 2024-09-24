Truckee cross country teams excel at Woodbridge Classic

TRUCKEE, Calif. – The Truckee High School Cross Country team made their mark at the 43rd Woodbridge Classic in Southern California, an event known for its fast course. Competing against some of the nation’s top teams, both the boys and girls varsity squads delivered impressive performances.

The Varsity Girls team secured 5th place out of 24 teams in their division. Sidney McIntosh led the charge, finishing 5th overall with a time of 17:46. Her teammates also excelled, with notable times from Jillian Chalstrom (18:59), Adeline Purvance-Rassuchine (19:36), Caroline Cooke (20:18), Savannah Billings (20:21), and Ava Cockrum (21:10).

On the boys’ side, Kiefer Willcox competed in the Sweepstakes Race, finishing with a time of 14:21, ranking him among the nation’s elite runners. The boys’ varsity team finished 8th out of 33 teams, bolstered by strong performances from Ethan Scholnick (15:48), Keb Schnurrenberger (15:51), Cody Johnson (15:55), Ty Hammond (16:03), both Max Fisher and Leonardo Posada (16:47), and Eric Thies (17:56).

Varsity boys. Left to Right: Keb, Eric, Leo, Cody, Max, Ethan, Ty, Kiefer. Provided / Straten Schemel

Upcoming Event: Truckee Invitational

Mark your calendars for the Truckee Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 28 at Ponderosa Golf Course in Truckee.

Meet Schedule:

– 9 a.m. – Junior Varsity Girls

– 9:30 a.m. – Junior Varsity Boys

– 10 a.m. – Varsity Girls

– 10:30 a.m. – Varsity Boys

Come out and support the Truckee Cross Country team as they continue their season!

Zoe Meyer is a reporter for the Sierra Sun, a sister publication for Tahoe Daily Tribune. She can be reached at zmeyer@sierrasun.com.