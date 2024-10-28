Truckee cross country teams make history with regional titles 

TRUCKEE, Calif. – The Truckee High School cross country teams achieved a historic milestone this past weekend by sweeping the NIAA 3A Northern Region Championships, with both the boys’ and girls’ teams claiming regional titles for the first time in the program’s history. This achievement sets the stage for an exciting State Meet in Las Vegas.

The girls’ team successfully defended their regional championship, marking back-to-back victories. Senior Sidney McIntosh led the charge, finishing 4th overall with a time of 20:20. Following closely behind, Adeline Purvance-Rassuchine secured 7th place in 21:01. Other strong performances came from Jillian Chalstrom (8th, 21:21), Savannah Billings (16th, 22:41), Caroline Cooke (18th, 22:54), Ava Cockrum (20th, 23:10), and Celeste Vars (21st, 23:16).

Adeline Purvance -Rassuchine (left) and Sidney McIntosh (right). Provided / Straten Schemel

On the boys’ side, the team clinched its first regional title since 2019, spearheaded by a standout performance from junior Kiefer Willcox. Not only did he finish in 1st place, but he also set a new course record of 15:51, breaking an 18-year-old mark by a remarkable 10 seconds. Ty Hammond contributed to the team’s success by finishing 6th with a time of 17:08, while Keb Schnurrenberger (9th, 17:17), Cody Johnson (12th, 17:39), Ethan Scholnick (13th, 17:41), Max Fisher (22nd, 18:36), and Caeden Lynch (28th, 18:50) rounded out the strong lineup.

Kiefer Wilcox (left) and Ty Hammond (right). Provided / Straten Schemel

With both teams crowned regional champions, the Wolverines are gearing up for the State Meet, where the girls aim to defend their title and the boys seek their first state championship in over two decades. The stakes are high, and the excitement is palpable as both teams prepare to compete at the highest level.

The girls are led by McIntosh, who holds the third-fastest 5000-meter time in Truckee High history, while the boys’ team features a roster filled with talent, including a quarter of the fastest 5000-meter runners in school history. None of the top seven varsity boys are seniors, promising another competitive season ahead.

Both teams will head to the State Championships on Saturday, Nov. 3rd, at Veteran’s Memorial Park in Boulder City, Nevada, with hopes of achieving a double victory.

Zoe Meyer is a reporter for the Sierra Sun, a sister publication for Tahoe Daily Tribune. She can be reached at zmeyer@sierrasun.com.