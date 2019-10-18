Truckee cruises past Lowry to cap off special senior night

Josalyn Brown (4) and her teammates celebrate scoring a point against Lowry on Friday, Oct. 18.

Justin Scacco / jscacco@sierrasun.com

On an emotional senior night in Truckee, the undefeated Wolverines volleyball team honored its 11 senior players with a pregame ceremony, and a special sendoff for longtime member of the program, Josalyn Brown.

Brown, who has been on dialysis for more than a year, now has a kidney donor and an operation scheduled for next week. She will have to miss the remainder of the season.

Following the ceremony, Brown and her teammates took to the court and easily dispatched Lowry in straight sets, 25-12, 25-14, 25-8.

Truckee (21-5, 14-0 Northern League) will next face Sparks (0-13, 0-13 Northern League) at home on Wednesday. The girls topped the Railroaders in straight sets earlier in the season.

*This post will be updated