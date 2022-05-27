Truckee Day scheduled for June 4: 19th annual event returns with free block party

After not being held for the past two years, Truckee Day’s annual block party is returning.

During the Tuesday Truckee Town Council meeting, the 19th annual event was made official from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 4.

Volunteers will show up to roughly 20 check-in stations to beautify the streets of Truckee that Saturday morning. Those volunteering for the cleanup will receive supplies, a free T-shirt, and a road assignment.

Volunteers can sign up by Monday at http://www.keeptruckeegreen.org .

At noon, the Truckee Optimist Club will host a block party at Truckee River Regional Park, featuring free food, live music by local band Down the Rabbit Hole, and a community expo.

Truckee Tahoe Radio host JD Hoss was honored Tuesday with a spot on the Truckee Day hall of fame. Hoss has been a staple at Truckee Day cleanups since the beginning, and has used his platform on the radio to help drum up support for the event.

“I’m so grateful for everything … without these folks, it doesn’t happen and without you and the people of Truckee, it doesn’t happen,” said Hoss.

LEGACY TRAIL

The next phase of the Truckee River Legacy Trail is moving forward after Town Council unanimously approved of entering into a contract with Mercer-Fraser Company for $12,395,287.32.

Work on the fourth phase of the trail will begin this summer, and entails a trailhead parking lot, a pedestrian bridge at Truckee Springs, a utility district water line, extension of South River Street with a vehicle bridge to a trailhead parking lot, and a spur to the Cottonweed Restaurant with a second pedestrian bridge. Work will also be done to restore riverbanks and wetlands.

Once completed, Phase 4 of the project will create a continuous Class 1 trail between the Glenshire subdivision and Donner Lake.

The project will be funded through the town, Truckee Donner Land Trust, and Truckee Donner Public Utility District.

“This is a triumph of navigating a very challenging situation” said Vice Mayor Anna Klovstad.

Work on the trail is slated to run through 2024, and potentially could entail wider shoulders to accommodate cyclists, pet waste stations, bike repair stations, interpretive signs, way finding signs, mile post markers, water fountains, and benches that will be sourced from a project by local students at Tahoe Truckee Unified School District.

Justin Scacco is a staff writer with the Sierra Sun. He can be reached at jscacco@sierrasun.com