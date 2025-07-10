Truckee Dirt Riders, Tahoe National Forest host clean-up day

TRUCKEE, Calif. — Truckee Dirt Riders (TDR) and the Tahoe National Forest are partnering to host a Trash Clean-Up Day on Saturday, July 19.

TDR, a local nonprofit that advocates for multi-use single-track motorcycle trails in the Truckee area, reached out to the Tahoe National Forest after recognizing the need for a cleanup campaign near the Prosser Dam Road staging area.

The area is littered with the remains of a wooden camper and a vehicle, which TDR estimates has been abandoned in the forest for about a decade. While the group’s main objective is to remove the abandoned vehicle and camper, they also aim to collect as much litter as possible.

Abandoned vehicle near Passer Dam Road

In addition to partnering with the Tahoe National Forest, TDR received a $1,000 grant from the Yamaha Outdoor Access Initiative to support fuel, equipment disposal fees, and food and drinks for volunteers. This initiative promotes the safe, responsible use of off-highway vehicles, and works to protect sustainable access to public lands.

“As outdoor recreationists, we take on the responsibility of caring for our public lands and wildlife habitat,” Todd Wold said, TDR board member.

Wold explained that TDR follows the Tread Lightly principles, which include five components: travel responsibly, respect the rights of others, educate yourself, avoid sensitive areas, and do your part. The event is part of TDR’s ongoing commitment to promoting responsible outdoor recreation and preserving public lands.

However, the effort put together by TDR was not without challenges.

“You’d be amazed at how difficult it is to legally remove trash and abandoned vehicles from public lands,” Wold said.

Wold explained that TDR had to work with both Nevada County and Sierra County to obtain the necessary permits for vehicle removal. Since only the metal frame remains, it has also been difficult to find a facility willing to accept it. TDR is still finalizing the disposal site but expects to take the frame to a scrap yard where the metal can be recycled.