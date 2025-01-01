Truckee Donner Land Trust secures 691-acre wilderness in Carpenter Valley

TRUCKEE, Calif. – In a pivotal conservation effort, the Truckee Donner Land Trust, in collaboration with the Northern Sierra Partnership, has acquired 691 acres of untouched wilderness at the headwaters of Carpenter Valley. This expansion of protected lands ensures the preservation of an ecosystem perched between the Sierra Crest and Carpenter Valley’s meadows.

Surrounded by peaks reaching 9,000 feet, the newly secured parcel is a haven for wildlife, connecting the Sierra Crest to the meadows below. Long privately owned by a family dedicated to safeguarding its natural beauty, the landscape is home to granite cliffs, mixed-conifer forests, riparian zones, and a waterfall visible from Red Mountain. It also houses two streams that form the headwaters of Prosser Creek, a lifeline for Lower Carpenter Valley’s watershed.

“This project is a huge win for conservation in our region, not only protecting the pristine habitat and headwaters of Prosser Creek on the property, but also building off of other neighboring conservation projects,” John Svahn, executive director of the Land Trust, said. “Each new piece of conserved land helps build toward a healthier environment for the Truckee-Tahoe region, and this new acquisition is truly a gem.”

The area has recently been home to sightings of rare wildlife, including wolves and a wolverine. Despite its allure, the property remains remote and challenging to access. Currently, adventurous visitors can reach it through cross-country routes from Warren Lake during the summer or via winter ski descents from the Land Trust’s Frog Lake Backcountry Huts.

However, the Land Trust reminds the public that access from Lower Carpenter Valley is strictly off-limits due to private property between the parcels. Plans are underway to develop new trails connecting Frog Lake and Red Mountain to this untouched wilderness.

This acquisition marks another milestone in the Land Trust’s ongoing mission to conserve the Sierra’s natural resources on a landscape scale. Together with neighboring projects, including Frog Lake, Red Mountain, Crabtree Canyon, and Independence Lake, the protection of Upper Carpenter Valley strengthens the ecological integrity of one of the Sierra’s most unspoiled corners.

Zoe Meyer is a reporter for the Sierra Sun, a sister publication for Tahoe Daily Tribune. She can be reached at zmeyer@sierrasun.com.