Truckee Donner Land Trust tackling forest health projects across region

TRUCKEE, Calif. – The Truckee Donner Land Trust is putting nearly $2.5 million in forestry grants to work on important forest health projects throughout the Truckee region.

Thanks to Sierra Nevada Conservancy, Truckee Fire Protection District, Tahoe Truckee Community Foundation, the Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation, the Bella Vista Foundation, and Northstar’s Vail EpicPromise grants, the Land Trust is pursuing hundreds of acres of forest health projects. These efforts will improve wildlife habitat, drought resiliency, and reduce the risk of catastrophic wildfire.

“The Truckee Donner Land Trust is grateful to all our generous funders supporting this timely and important work,” said John Svahn, Executive Director of the Land Trust. “Stewardship is a top priority for the Land Trust, and wildfire resiliency is top-of-mind in that work.”

A grant from the Sierra Nevada Conservancy enables the selective management of 300 acres at Webber Lake. The thinning will reduce overstocked forest, mitigate wildfire hazard near the Land Trust’s popular campground, and build on meadow restoration efforts underway at Lacey Meadow.

An additional grant from the Sierra Nevada Conservancy completes plans and permits to treat 300 acres at Royal Gorge on Donner Summit. This builds on more than 500 acres of already completed projects by the Land Trust. In combination with hundreds of acres treated by neighboring landowners, these projects complete landscape-scale forest health improvements.

Truckee Fire Protection District’s recently passed Measure T funds 71 acres of forest health improvements at the Land Trust’s Old Greenwood property, important due to its location between residential areas and Interstate 80. The Land Trust is also using Measure T funds to clear the understory on 130 acres at Royal Gorge.

Tahoe Truckee Community Foundation’s Forest Futures Program is funding several important projects along the urban wildland interface on Donner Summit and on Donner Lake. Forest Futures provides critical support for fuels management on smaller parcels and residential areas necessary for forest health and safety along with bigger acreage projects.

A grant from the Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation aids the Land Trust in planning more than 2,000 acres of forest management at Frog Lake, Red Mountain, and Carpenter Ridge, along with roughly 200 acres at the recently protected Canyon Springs property in Glenshire.

A Bella Vista Foundation grant completes the forest management plan at Truckee Springs, located just across the river from Downtown Truckee. With this plan the Land Trust will create defensible space and protect meadow habitat throughout the new acquisition.

Vail ‘s EpicPromise grant makes it possible for the Land Trust to respond quickly to small-scale projects and hazard tree removal that help protect the community. EpicPromise funding assists in keeping the wildland urban interface clear along property boundaries shared with the Land Trust.

Truckee Donner Land Trust has protected more than 40,000 acres of open space throughout the region and maintains more than 50 miles of trail for the public to enjoy. To learn more, go to truckeedonnerlandtrust.org.