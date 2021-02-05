Truckee Donner Public Utility District begins search for new manager

The Truckee Donner Public Utility District addressed its search for a new general manager during Wednesday’s board meeting.

On Nov. 18, the district made the decision to remove Rem Scherzinger as general manager, a position he’d held since July. Interim General Manager Brian Wright has filled the role since then, and on Wednesday the board approved a motion to begin publicly advertising for the position.

Peckham & McKinney is facilitating the search process. The company was also contracted in the search that resulted in the hiring of Scherzinger, who was terminated without cause. Scherzinger’s contract ran through July 31, 2023, and paid a base salary of $275,000.

Director Jeff Bender indicated that the ad hoc committee formed to advance the hiring process will reassess the qualities desired in a candidate in an effort to find a better fit for the district.

“We are going to take a quick look at our hard skillsets, cultural skillsets,” said Bender. “That’s our next step within the ad hoc community.”

A timeframe for hiring a general manager was also laid out during Wednesday’s meeting.

The final day for filing resumes and letters of interest for the general manager position is March 15. Peckham & McKinney will oversee preliminary screenings on March 22-26, and will then give its recommendations to the board on March 31. Final interviews are slated to take place April 19-20, and a recommendation to hire is set for April 21.

For more information, visit http://www.tdpud.org.

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. Contact him at jscacco@sierrasun.com or 530-550-2643.