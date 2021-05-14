Truckee Donner Public Utility District board chooses new general manager

FROM A RELEASE:

Truckee Donner Public Utility District’s (TDPUD’s) Board announced Thursday, May 13, the hiring of Brian Wright as the new general manager. Brian Wright, the current interim general manager and water utility director, was selected by the board from an impressive and qualified pool of candidates.

“The board was determined to find the best leader and fit for our dynamic organization and Brian emerged as the obvious choice,” said Christa Finn, TDPUD board president. “He has worked tirelessly, has shown steadfast leadership to keep the District moving forward, and continues to be kind, creative and courageous.”

Brian Wright has been with TDPUD for over eight years and has excelled in the positions of water utility director, assistant general manager, and interim general manager. He has almost three decades of experience working with both public and private utilities. He is a local Truckee resident and an active member of our community.

“I am both honored and humbled to be given this opportunity by the TDPUD board and community,” said Brian Wright, TDPUD’s new general manager. “It is with tremendous respect for our staff here at the TDPUD and the community we serve that I accept this opportunity and responsibility. We are extremely excited about the future in store for Truckee and, with our new Strategic Plan process, are committed to having an integral role in the community’s success.”

TDPUD’s board had been actively involved in the hiring process for the past several months leveraging previous work for interviews using the comprehensive hard and cultural skill set questions that were prioritized based on community and employee feedback. In addition, all candidates participated in a proctored case study process. After this interview process, Brian Wright was selected as the most qualified candidate to lead TDPUD into the future.

Source: Truckee Donner Public Utility District