Truckee Donner PUD adopts wildfire mitigation plan and audited financials 

TRUCKEE, Calif. — The Truckee Donner Public Utility District board of directors met for its May 21 and June 4 meetings and adopted the 2025 Wildfire Mitigation Plan, received the annual presentation on the audited financial report, approved a quarterly power cost adjustment customer credit, took action on two important capital projects for the electric and water utilities, and passed resolutions honoring two long time employees who are retiring.

2025 Wildfire Mitigation Plan

The board adopted the annual update of the TDPUD wildfire mitigation plan. Electric utilities in California are required to prepare and submit wildfire mitigation plans annually documenting efforts to reduce the chance that electric utility infrastructure does not cause a catastrophic wildfire. TDPUD plan documents, amongst other things, the wildfire risk in Truckee, what TDPUD is doing to reduce risk, and how we communicate with our customers and community. For more information, visit tdpud.org/wildfire .

2024 Audited Financial Statements

TDPUD’s 2024 audited financial statements were presented to the Board by Moss Adams who performed the audit. The TDPUD’s financial statements were given an unmodified, clean opinion with no material weakness or significant deficiencies which is the best result possible. This validation of the accuracy and transparency of TDPUD’s financial statements is for the fifth year in a row and positions the TDPUD for another Certificate of Achievement of Excellence in Financial Reporting from the Government Financial Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA)

Quarterly Power Cost Adjustment Customer Bill Credit

The board approved the 2025, first quarter Power Cost Adjustment (PCA) for electric utility customers. A PCA allows electric bills to reflect—up or down—changes in energy procurement costs, in order to adapt to short-term price changes in real time, without requiring a permanent rate change. The most recent PCA issued was a credit to all TDPUD electric customers that will be applied to the June through August 2025 bills. The Power Cost Adjustment for 2025 Q1 is $0.0093 credit per kwh billed, which amounts to an average residential credit of $4.39 per month.

Investing in Electric and Water Utility Infrastructure

The board took action to approve two construction contracts for investment in the electric and water utility. The electric utility project is for the Martis Valley Substation rebuild and covers the civil work needed for this project. Martis Valley Substation is a key part of the electric distribution system. The water utility project is the 6170 Tank A Interior Coating Rehabilitation. This tank is critical for efficiently moving water throughout the system. Both projects will enhance service reliability and safety and extend the useful life of key infrastructure.

Honoring Retiring Staff for Years of Service:

The board adopted two TDPUD resolutions honoring long term employees who are retiring. TDPUD wishes the best in retirement for Earl Smith and Rob Clarke.