Truckee Donner PUD approves additional $275,000 for Payment Assistance Program

FROM A PRESS RELEASE:

Truckee Donner Public Utility District’s board took action at the April 15 regularly scheduled board meeting to reallocate $275,000 within the budget to help primary residential customers in need due to the COVID-19 crisis. Under the temporary program, customers who qualify can get a credit on their TDPUD bill up to twice their highest bill in the last 12 months. The move will allow the TDPUD to help up to 15% of their primary residential customers who can demonstrate a financial hardship which includes filing for state or federal unemployment.

The board increased the funding for the existing Payment Assistance Program from $55,000 to $330,000 and up to double the regular bill credit available to qualifying customers. The TDPUD program is run in partnership with the Sierra Community House (SCH) in Truckee which does the intake and qualification. TDPUD primary residential customers are encouraged to call SCH at 530-587-2513 and ask about the TDPUD COVID-19 Customer Relief Program.

“The TDPUD is focused on maintaining critical electric and water services for Truckee. We also understand during the COVID-19 crisis, many of our customers are struggling economically,” said Jeff Bender, TDPUD board president. “This is one immediate step we can take today that will be impactful to those in need and our community.”

The temporary TDPUD COVID-19 Customer Relief Program is in effect and will remain until 30 days after the stay at home orders have been lifted or until funds are exhausted. Full program rules are available by calling SCH at 530-587-2513 or visiting http://www.tdpud.org/customer-service/billing-options/assistance-programs. TDPUD has many other programs to help all of our customers save energy, water, money, and manage your utility bills. For general customer support, call 530-587-3896, e-mail service@tdpud.org, or visit http://www.tdpud.org.

Source: Truckee Donner PUD