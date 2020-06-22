Truckee Donner PUD awards $98K rebate to school district
The Truckee Donner Public Utility District recently awarded the Tahoe Truckee Unified School District $98,631 in energy efficiency rebates to support school projects.
“As a Green Ribbon School District, we are so appreciative of the ongoing support and partnership we receive from the Truckee Donner Public Utility District to enhance our energy efficiency and promote environmental stewardship across our district,” said Dr. Rob Leri, TTUSD superintendent chief learning officer.
The public utility district’s rebate allowed the school district to complete energy efficiency and lighting retrofit projects at Truckee Elementary and Truckee High School, a news release states. The cost-effective project is expected to save the school $7,500-$9,000 annually for a period of 15-20 years.
“Truckee Donner PUD’s board and staff appreciate our ongoing partnership with the school district to pursue cost-effective energy and water conservation projects,” said Michael Salmon, TDPUD chief financial officer. “These energy efficiency projects conserve critical resources while saving the schools money for many years.”
To find out more about the TDPUD’s conservation rebates and programs, go to http://www.tdpud.org.
Source: Truckee Donner Public Utility District
