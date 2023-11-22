Truckee Donner PUD Board adopts new electric rates, budgets

TRUCKEE, Calif. – Truckee Donner Public Utility District’s board of directors met on Nov. 1 to conduct two public hearings for the adoption of new electric rates and the approval of the TDPUD budget for 2024 and 2025. The board also awarded a contract to study battery energy storage system (BESS), and successfully closed out the Pioneer Trail Pipeline construction contract.

The public hearings on budget and rates followed a series of three public workshops, culminating with a presentation on Oct. 18 when TDPUD’s consultant presented several budgetary options and rate tools for the board to consider to fund the electric utility appropriately.

HDR Consultants’ primary task was to present an electric cost of service analysis, which identifies TDPUD’s current and future energy needs and costs, and then propose potential rate structures to fund TDPUD’s operations and services over the next two years.

TDPUD is a not-for-profit utility, meaning rates are based on the cost of service to meet the community’s energy demands. In developing new rates, TDPUD must account for increasing cost pressures due to volatility in the energy market, supply chain constraints, unfunded government mandates and inflation. TDPUD also strives to stay true to its mission of balancing high-quality, reliable service with affordability.

The board unanimously adopted the proposed two-year rate design, which includes a 12 percent increase for 2024 and 2025. This will prepare TDPUD to maintain its electrical system, accomplish improvement projects the community has deemed important and recover from unanticipated energy price spikes in the last two years. With this increase, TDPUD’s rates remain aligned with other regional public power utilities. However, they are still less than what others in the Truckee/Tahoe region pay for investor-owned utility services.

“TDPUD staff have worked hard to ensure that the electric and water utilities have the resources needed to address service reliability and safety while modernizing the utilities,” said TDPUD General Manager Brian Wright. “TDPUD’s board was willing to make the necessary investments but was also keenly aware of the importance of maintaining affordable electric rates.”