Truckee Donner PUD Board holds first board meeting of 2024

TRUCKEE, Calif. —Truckee Donner Public Utility District’s board of directors held its first board meeting of the year on Jan. 17. The board kicked off 2024 by approving the utility’s continued involvement in a local climate partnership, as well as receiving reports on greenhouse gas inventory and TDPUD’s year-in-review recap.

The board received the 2022 greenhouse gas inventory report, which was created to reliably quantify TDPUD’s annual emissions footprint and establish a baseline to measure future net carbon reduction progress. In this report, TDPUD’s carbon emissions are broken into three classes:

Scope one accounts for emissions from electricity generated by assets in which the utility has ownership stake, which amounted to 9,404 tons of carbon dioxide (CO2). Scope two accounts for emissions caused by TDPUD operations, which amounted to 239 tons of CO2. Scope three tallies TDPUD’s indirect emissions, which is the downstream use of the electricity and water it sells to its customers. This amounted to 33,516 tons of CO2; a figure TDPUD has little direct control over, though it still strives to influence its customers to use energy responsibly and reduce carbon emissions.

To view the full report, visit http://www.tdpud.org/GHG-inventory

Staff presented a 2023 year-in-review recap to showcase the wide breadth of what TDPUD staff worked on last year. It included a look at major reliability projects and capital investments into both electric and water infrastructure, like pipeline, fuse and pole replacements, vegetation management, undergrounding, tank construction and well rehabilitation. It also reviewed TDPUD’s push for community engagement last year, especially through events like board workshops, Community Circles, school field trips, Big Truck Day and more. And it gave the board a behind-the-scenes look at what goes on inside TDPUD headquarters, from staff development programs to fun team-building events. To view the recap, visit tdpud.org/2023 .

The board authorized TDPUD’s continued involvement with the Climate Transformation Alliance. This organization is a public-private partnership governed by TDPUD, the Town of Truckee and the Truckee-Tahoe Airport District, that seeks to facilitate innovative ideas, resources and collaboration to reduce GHG production and achieve carbon neutrality in the Truckee region. Coming on the heels of CTA’s recent success in securing grant funding and launching pilot programs, the board authorized TDPUD to contribute about $30,000 to CTA to enter phase III of its operations.

Information about TDPUD board meetings and access to agendas, minutes, live streaming and archived video can be found at tdpud.org/boardmeetings .