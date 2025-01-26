Truckee Donner PUD board kicks off 2025 

TRUCKEE, Calif. —Truckee Donner Public Utility District held the first board meeting of the year on Jan. 15, which was the first meeting since the November election. Directors Courtney Murrell and Steve Randall joined the board as newly-elected members, while director Jeff Bender won re-election to his seat. Director Christa Finn was elected board president by her fellow directors, and director Tony Laliotis was elected board vice president.

“Thank you to my Truckee community who supported my rise to the TDPUD board of directors,” said TDPUD board director Courtney Murrell. “I am excited to engage with this board team, TDPUD staff and my community. I look forward to progress and achievements during my tenure on the board.”

The board adopted its 2025 meeting schedule, with monthly meetings on the first Wednesday through April. Beginning in May, meetings will be held twice monthly on the first and third Wednesdays. Details can be found at http://www.tdpud.org /boardmeetings.

TDPUD’s first board meeting of the year also including the following highlights: