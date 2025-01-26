Truckee Donner PUD board kicks off 2025
TRUCKEE, Calif. —Truckee Donner Public Utility District held the first board meeting of the year on Jan. 15, which was the first meeting since the November election. Directors Courtney Murrell and Steve Randall joined the board as newly-elected members, while director Jeff Bender won re-election to his seat. Director Christa Finn was elected board president by her fellow directors, and director Tony Laliotis was elected board vice president.
“Thank you to my Truckee community who supported my rise to the TDPUD board of directors,” said TDPUD board director Courtney Murrell. “I am excited to engage with this board team, TDPUD staff and my community. I look forward to progress and achievements during my tenure on the board.”
The board adopted its 2025 meeting schedule, with monthly meetings on the first Wednesday through April. Beginning in May, meetings will be held twice monthly on the first and third Wednesdays. Details can be found at http://www.tdpud.org/boardmeetings.
TDPUD’s first board meeting of the year also including the following highlights:
- 2024 was the second year in a row with no loss time accidents, reflecting the importance of safety in TPDUD’s culture and values. The board approved the 2025 safety incentive award in the amount of $300 to each TDPUD employee.
- The board approved the new TDPUD Future Workforce Scholarship Fund developed by staff. TDPUD will work with the Tahoe Truckee Community Foundation to launch a slate of college degree scholarships and utility workforce/vocational scholarships in 2025. These scholarships are designed to grow the local workforce in order to help fill the important utility jobs that keep TDPUD’s electric and water utility charging forward. Visit http://www.ttcf.net for scholarship details.
- TDPUD’s board set a public hearing for the regularly scheduled board meeting on Feb. 5, for the intent to update the Martis Valley Groundwater Management Plan. TDPUD, in collaboration with Northstar Community Services District and Placer County Water Agency, adopted the GMP to help manage and steward the essential groundwater resources in the Martis Valley. The process to update and adopt a new GMP will last through June, and this is the first opportunity for the public to participate and provide input.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and beyond make the Sierra Sun's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.