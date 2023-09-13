Truckee Donner PUD Board kicks off Electric Resources Workshop Series

TRUCKEE, Calif. – The Truckee Donner Public Utility District hosted the first of several workshops on electric resources on Wednesday Sept. 6.

“As Truckee’s not-for-profit, community-owned, and locally governed electric utility, TDPUD’s mission exists to serve the needs of our customers. Customer demand drives the costs, reliability, and environmental performance of our energy services. When it comes to using electricity, both the day of the year and the time of each day are key factors when it comes to the availability of clean resources and the overall costs of electricity,” the board said in a press release.

One powerful tool utilities use to plan for future energy usage in a community is Integrated Resources Planning. IRP’s start with existing customer demand – by day and hour for each day of the year – and seek the most cost-effective way to meet demand, while optimizing clean resources and reliability. On the customer demand side, utilities can partner with their customers to conserve energy and reduce usage during peak times when electricity is the most expensive and the availability of clean resources is constrained.

TDPUD’s new IRP is scheduled to be completed by the end of the year and will provide insights on how best to manage both the demand side and resources side of the electric utility. This series of board meeting workshops provides an opportunity to learn about electric resources, the realities of needing to schedule electric resources to match load, and the potential projects and opportunities TDPUD may choose to pursue in the future.

Here is a schedule of upcoming workshops:

Prosser/Olympic Heights/Coachland/Gray’s Crossing/Old Greenwood: Wednesday, Sept. 13 at the Community Arts Center, 5:30-7 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 13 at the Community Arts Center, 5:30-7 p.m. Glenshire: Thursday, Sept. 14 at Glenshire Elementary, 6-7:30 p.m..

Thursday, Sept. 14 at Glenshire Elementary, 6-7:30 p.m.. Tahoe Donner: Sunday, Sept. 17 at the Alder Creek Adventure Center, 3-4:30 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 17 at the Alder Creek Adventure Center, 3-4:30 p.m. Downtown/Gateway/Deerfield/Meadow Park: Monday, Sept. 18 at the Community Arts Center, 5:30-7 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 18 at the Community Arts Center, 5:30-7 p.m. Makeup session for all neighborhoods: Tuesday, Sept. 19 at TDPUD, 5:30-7 p.m.

These workshops will cover traditional renewable resources (solar, wind and hydro), base-load resources (geothermal, landfill gas, heat recovery and natural gas), and emerging technologies. The public should stay tuned for upcoming workshops and are invited to come and learn about resource planning for our energy future.

Information about TDPUD board meetings and access to agendas, minutes, live streaming and archived video can be found at tdpud.org/boardmeetings .