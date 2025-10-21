Truckee Donner PUD board sets public hearings for water, electric rates 

TRUCKEE, Calif. — Over the last few board meetings, the Truckee Donner Public Utility District’s board of directors continues the process of developing the next two year budgets while presenting workshops on the electric and water utility cost of services analyses, the process to set future electric and water rates, and the key assumptions and drivers of the 2026 and 2027 budgets. The TDPUD board has also acted on key utility business including setting public hearings for new utility rate adoption, investing in wildfire mitigation and safety technologies, and executing capital replacement projects.

TDPUD’s Proposed 2026 & 2027 Budgets and Rate Adoption Process

TDPUD’s board has been holding public meetings throughout the summer and into fall presenting to the community the process, independent analysis, and industry drivers behind the proposed 2026 and 2027 budgets and associated water and electric rate increases. Overall, staff are proposing balanced budgets with water rates for 2026 increasing an average 6.5% and for 2027 increasing 6.5%. For electric rates the proposed 2026 increase is an average 5.5% and for 2027 5.5%. These proposed rate increases are needed to address TDPUD’s aging infrastructure and invest in timely capital replacement projects.

Access to the meeting materials, rate consultant reports, and previous meetings streaming archives, can be found at http://www.tdpud.org/boardmeetings .

TDPUD’s board will consider adoption of the 2026 and 2027 budgets along with holding a public hearing on electric rates during the regularly scheduled board meeting on Nov. 5 at 6 p.m. at the main office on 11570 Donner Pass Road in Truckee. The board will hold a public hearing on Nov. 19 at 6 p.m. at the regularly scheduled board meeting for the adoption of water rates. Water rates are subject to California’s Proposition 218 with defined processes for rate payers to file a protest and/or objection to the proposed rates. Full information on water rates, the Prop 218 process, and how to file a protest and/or objection can be found at http://www.tdpud.org/rates .

New Wildfire Mitigation and Safety Projects

TDPUD continues to learn and invest in wildfire mitigation and safety technologies and projects. Earlier this summer, TDPUD’s board took action and directed staff to develop preemptive power shutoff protocols for extreme situations such as catastrophic wildfire danger. In response, staff have brought to the board a contract with CloudFire who specialize in electric utility weather and wildfire risk modeling and who work closely with TDPUD’s neighboring electric utilities. The board also awarded a contract with Gridware to supply advanced overhead electric grid monitoring and notifications. Both projects will enhance TDPUD’s ability to mitigate wildfire risk and keep our community safe.

Capital Replacement Projects Continue

TDPUD’s board continues to take action to move critical capital replacement projects forward. Most of TDPUD’s water infrastructure is over 50 years old and the electric infrastructure is not far behind. Key water projects include the annual pipeline replacement and Ski Run Tank replacement projects. On the electric side, TDPUD completed a pilot project in the West End of Donner Lake replacing bare distribution overline lines with covered conductor and has started a project along Northwoods Blvd. in Tahoe Donner replacing traditional overhead facilities with steel poles, fiberglass crossarms, and covered conductor. All of these projects are essential to provide reliable, affordable service while improving community safety.

More information about these projects and a full historical record of TDPUD board meetings can be found at http://www.tdpud.org/boardmeetings .