Truckee Donner PUD board supports key strategic projects

TRUCKEE, Calif. — At Truckee Donner Public Utility District’s July and August board of directors meetings, the board approved contracts needed to deliver on crucial capital projects, authorized the annual membership in the Truckee Tahoe Workforce House Agency, adopted the second quarter power charge adjustment, and held a workshop on the TDPUD’s mid-year financial review.

Your Money at Work

The board approved several procurement and professional service agreements to make critical investments in electric and water utility infrastructure. This includes procuring key equipment for the Martis Valley Substation rebuild project, securing on-call crane services to support crews, contracting for electric engineering services, and purchasing specialized utility vehicles.

Truckee Tahoe Workforce Housing Agency

The board authorized payment for TDPUD’s annual membership with the Truckee Tahoe Workforce House Agency (TTWHA). TDPUD was a founding member of TTWHA with Tahoe Forest Hospital, Truckee Tahoe Unified School District and Truckee Tahoe Airport District. Since then, the Town of Truckee, Nevada County and Placer County have also joined TTWHA. TTWHA’s original mission was to help local public agency employees secure housing, and the organization is now seeking ways to expand this core mission to also support overall workforce needs in the region.

Second Quarter Power Cost Adjustment

The board approved the second quarter Power Cost Adjustment (PCA) of $0.0012 charge per kilowatt-hour billed in August, September and October 2024. PCAs have become common in the electric utility industry to address increasing market and price volatility for electric resources. PCAs allow utilities to adjust customer bills, up or down, to reflect the actual costs of resources versus what was budgeted. PCAs can help avoid larger rate increases that can occur over longer periods of time. TDPUD’s board adopted a PCA in late 2023, and implementation began this year. The first quarter PCA resulted in a reduction of customer bills by an average of approximately $7 per month. The second quarter PCA will result in an increase of customer bills by an average of approximately $0.50 per month.

Mid-Year Financial Review

TDPUD staff presented an informational workshop on the 2024 mid-year financial update. This detailed presentation provided updates on the financial performance of the electric and water utilities against budget. This includes reviewing operating costs, capital projects and utility reserves. TDPUD has a balanced budget for 2024 and is on budget with no significant adjustments to report at the mid-year point.

Information about TDPUD board meetings and access to agendas, minutes, live streaming and archived video can be found at tdpud.org/boardmeetings .

Source: Truckee Donner Public Utility District