Truckee Donner PUD honors board member Joe Aguera’s 37 years of service

TRUCKEE, Calif. – Truckee Donner Public Utility District named a newly-built water pump station the Joseph “Joe” R. Aguera Pump Station, in recognition of Aguera’s 37 years of commendable service. A ceremony was held at the pump station on Aug. 28, which included Director Aguera’s family, friends, colleagues and local agency leaders.

Director Aguera was first appointed to the TDPUD board on May 30, 1987. Joe has served continuously for more than 37 years on the board with great honor and commitment to the TDPUD and the Truckee community. He has demonstrated his leadership and steadfast commitment to serving in the best interest of TDPUD customers through the many challenges and successes in TDPUD’s last four decades.

“I want to thank the public who voted for me and supported me on the TDPUD board for the last 37 years. It has been an honor to have played a leadership role in the evolution of this very important local electric and water utility,” said Joe Aguera, TDPUD board director. “I am grateful for the many excellent people that I have been able to work with and to the dedication we all have in serving our great community.”

Aguera’s time on the board saw him presiding over major events like the consolidation of the Donner Lake and Glenshire water systems into the TDPUD system, and the utility’s transition to a 60 percent renewable energy portfolio. He also guided TDPUD in maintaining affordable rates, pursuing capital projects to upgrade infrastructure and endorsing adaptive financial planning and governance that allowed TDPUD to weather economic recessions and supply chain challenges. Aguera’s favorite line, which he says at every board meeting is, “let’s pay the bills.”

Director Aguera has achieved these accomplishments with civility, kindness and grace, while being an integral part of TDPUD’s vision, governance, strategic planning and fiscal responsibility. He has announced his intent to not run for re-election and step down from his office as director at the end of the 2024 term. TDPUD’s board unanimously adopted a resolution commending Aguera at a meeting held at the Aug. 28 naming ceremony.

Construction on the Pioneer Pump Station began in summer 2023, and it was completed this spring. This pump station serves the new Pioneer Pipeline, which was built over the past two years along and near the Trout Creek Trail. This project is crucial to TDPUD and its ability to serve its customers because it creates redundancy and increased fire flow into Tahoe Donner, where 40 percent of TDPUD water customers reside.

“TDPUD has been very fortunate to have the continuity of leadership that Director Aguera has brought to our community for the last 37 years,” said Brian Wright, TDPUD general manager. “He has served the district with the highest level of integrity and transparency. We will miss his experience and historical knowledge, but Joe has left TDPUD in great shape and we wish him all the best in his next endeavors.”