Truckee Donner PUD launches new scholarship program 

TRUCKEE, Calif. —Last month, Truckee Donner Public Utility District’s board of directors approved the creation of the TDPUD Future Workforce Scholarship Program. The scholarships target both college-bound high school seniors and local students interested in pursuing the trade and vocational skills that make electric and water utilities function.

Local high school students visit Truckee Donner Public Utility District for hands-on learning as part of the Truckee North Tahoe Tech Teens program, one of the many educational programs TDPUD participates in. The utility is increasing its support of local students with the creation of its new scholarship program. Courtesy Truckee Donner Public Utility District

The electric and water utility sectors have experienced dramatic changes over the last few decades, driven by technology, the environment and customer expectations. The need to recruit and retain top-level talents remains critical to achieving TDPUD’s mission. While TDPUD’s challenges are somewhat unique to our community, almost every electric and water utility in California and beyond face challenges in the recruitment and retention of top talent. This new scholarship program is an important investment in the future workforce and TDPUD’s continued ability to serve the community.

“Building the utility workforce of the future is a high priority for TDPUD, and we want to embrace the strategy of investing locally and ‘growing our own,'” said TDPUD board president Christa Finn.

TDPUD is partnering with the Tahoe Truckee Community Foundation to most effectively implement its new scholarships. TTCF’s existing scholarship programs serve both local college-bound high school seniors and those pursuing vocational or industry degrees/certifications. TTCF has also evolved into the hub for local scholarship programs, teaming with more than 100 local agencies and organizations to administer their scholarship programs.

“In recent years, we have prioritized building new partnerships within our community,” said TDPUD General Manager Brian Wright. We now support programs in every level of our school district, starting with our elementary school field trips all the way up to participating in the Tech Teens after-school program for technology-focused high schoolers. With this new scholarship program, we can continue to support our community’s youth as they embark on their collegiate and technical career paths. Our hope is to enable students who are interested in public service and utility work, to grow TDPUD’s potential future workforce and bring future benefit back to our community.”

To be eligible for a TDPUD scholarship, the applicant must live within the TDPUD’s service territory and be a TDPUD customer or a dependent of a customer. Scholarship applicants must meet the requirements of the TTCF scholarship application process and timelines. The TDPUD is also requiring a short, written response sharing how they will use their degree or certification to benefit the community. Additional details include:

Annual College Scholarships:

One four-year technical degree award for $2,500 per year ($10,000 total). The award will be for the total amount, but paid annually. The applicant must be accepted into and attend an accredited four-year college/university within the fields of engineering, computer science, information technology, environmental sciences, arborist/forestry or hydrology (or equivalent).

One two or four-year degree award for $2,500 per year ($5,000 – $10,000 total). The award will be for the total amount but paid annually. The applicant must be accepted into and attend an accredited two- or four-year college/university. Degree being pursued must be in the fields of business, finance, economics, communications, marketing, HR management or public administration (or equivalent).

This scholarship cycle, from application to award, runs from January through May.

Annual Utility Operations Workforce Scholarships:

Two lineman school awards for $7,500 each. The applicant must be accepted into and attend an accredited lineman school, such as the Northwest Lineman College or equivalent, to become an apprentice lineman. The funds will be provided 50 percent upon award and 50 percent upon verified completion of the program.

Three awards for utility-related certifications, up to $2,000 each. The applicant must enroll in and complete a program or certification in one of the following fields: water utility, automotive technician, construction standards, electrician, commercial driver’s license, business/finance administration, clerk, notary and certified translation.

This scholarship cycle, from application to award, runs from May through July.

For those interested in applying for a TDPUD scholarship, please visit tdpud.org/scholarships.