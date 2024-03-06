Truckee Donner PUD recognized for transparency in finance
TRUCKEE, Calif. —Truckee Donner Public Utility District was recently awarded the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting from the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA). The award was for TDPUD’s annual comprehensive financial report for the 2022 fiscal year.
“The Certificate of Achievement is the highest form of recognition in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting, and its attainment represents a significant accomplishment by a government and its management,” the GFOA said in a news release.
TDPUD’s 2022 financial report was judged by an impartial panel and found to meet the high standards of the program, which include demonstrating a constructive “spirit of full disclosure” to clearly communicate its financial story.
“We are honored to receive the Certificate of Achievement from GFOA, and I am grateful for the team’s hard work,” said Michael Salmon, chief financial officer. “This award recognizes our dedication to transparency and high-quality financial reporting. It’s a testament to our team’s commitment and a clear signal to our community that we uphold the highest standards in financial reporting and transparency.”
