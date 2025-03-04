Truckee Donner PUD recognized for transparent financial reporting for fourth year in a row 

TRUCKEE, Calif. —Truckee Donner Public Utility District was awarded the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting from the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA). The award was for TDPUD’s annual comprehensive financial report for the 2023 fiscal year. This is the fourth year in a row that TDPUD has received this award.

“The Certificate of Achievement is the highest form of recognition in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting, and its attainment represents a significant accomplishment by a government and its management,” the GFOA said in a news release.

Truckee Donner PUD’s financial reporting team was once again awarded for the high quality of its annual comprehensive financial report. From left, Michael Salmon, CFO; Melanie Rives, Finance & Accounting Manager; and Tracy Pearson, Accounting Supervisor. Provided / Truckee Donner Public Utility District

TDPUD’s 2023 financial report was judged by an impartial panel and found to meet the high caliber of the program, which includes demonstrating a constructive “spirit of full disclosure” to clearly communicate its financial story.

“It is an honor to once again receive the Certificate of Achievement from GFOA, and to see our team’s hard work recognized,” said Michael Salmon, chief financial officer. “Our team has set a high standard for how this organization prepares financial reports, and year-over-year we continue to deliver top-quality, transparent work on behalf of our community.”