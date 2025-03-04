Truckee Donner PUD recognized for transparent financial reporting for fourth year in a row
TRUCKEE, Calif. —Truckee Donner Public Utility District was awarded the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting from the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA). The award was for TDPUD’s annual comprehensive financial report for the 2023 fiscal year. This is the fourth year in a row that TDPUD has received this award.
“The Certificate of Achievement is the highest form of recognition in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting, and its attainment represents a significant accomplishment by a government and its management,” the GFOA said in a news release.
TDPUD’s 2023 financial report was judged by an impartial panel and found to meet the high caliber of the program, which includes demonstrating a constructive “spirit of full disclosure” to clearly communicate its financial story.
“It is an honor to once again receive the Certificate of Achievement from GFOA, and to see our team’s hard work recognized,” said Michael Salmon, chief financial officer. “Our team has set a high standard for how this organization prepares financial reports, and year-over-year we continue to deliver top-quality, transparent work on behalf of our community.”
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and beyond make the Sierra Sun's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.