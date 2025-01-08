Truckee Donner PUD reflects on a transformative 2024, plans for a resilient future

TRUCKEE, Calif. – The Truckee Donner Public Utility District, a cornerstone of the local community, capped 2024 with a series of significant achievements, laying the groundwork for a sustainable and resilient future. General Manager Brian Wright walked the Sun through a comprehensive look at the district’s accomplishments, challenges, and aspirations, highlighting its role as a locally governed nonprofit dedicated to meeting the unique needs of Truckee residents.

“For me, one of the most important achievements for our agency is that we successfully deliver safe and reliable services to our community without any significant injuries to our staff or the community,” Wright said.

Unlike investor-owned giants like PG&E or Southern California Edison, TDPUD operates as a nonprofit utility with a mission rooted in community service rather than shareholder profit. Wright emphasized that the district’s board members and many staff members are residents of the service area, creating a direct link between the utility and the people it serves. “We’re not just a utility; we’re part of the community. That connection drives everything we do,” Wright said. “We are a public agency. Come join us and see what we’re doing. When you feel it’s important, provide your input on it.”

The year 2024 saw the district tackle critical infrastructure projects and adopt forward-thinking policies to ensure long-term reliability and sustainability:

Water Infrastructure Upgrades :

The completion of a 2.5-million-gallon water storage tank and the Joe Aguero Pump Station marked significant strides in enhancing water reliability and fire suppression capabilities.



: The completion of a 2.5-million-gallon water storage tank and the Joe Aguero Pump Station marked significant strides in enhancing water reliability and fire suppression capabilities. Energy Planning and Innovation :

TDPUD adopted its first Integrated Resource Plan (IRP), a strategic roadmap to meet energy demands over the next 15 years while progressing toward California’s goal of 100% carbon-free energy by 2045. The plan addresses challenges such as load growth, the rise of electric vehicles, and evolving construction standards.



: TDPUD adopted its first Integrated Resource Plan (IRP), a strategic roadmap to meet energy demands over the next 15 years while progressing toward California’s goal of 100% carbon-free energy by 2045. The plan addresses challenges such as load growth, the rise of electric vehicles, and evolving construction standards. Wildfire Mitigation:

In a region where wildfire risks loom large, TDPUD stepped up its vegetation management efforts, trimming over 3,000 branches, removing nearly 900 trees, and clearing vegetation around power poles

As a smaller utility, TDPUD faces unique challenges, including limited buying power for renewable energy contracts and balancing affordability with regulatory demands. To navigate these hurdles, the district collaborates with partners like the Utah Association of Municipal Power Systems (UAMPS) to secure clean energy resources.

Wright also highlighted the importance of managing demand through conservation programs and encouraging energy use behaviors that reduce strain on the grid during peak hours.

Wright outlined ambitious goals for 2025, focusing on bolstering infrastructure, enhancing wildfire resilience, and expanding partnerships:

Infrastructure and Fire Safety :

Plans include additional undergrounding of power lines and upgrades to water delivery systems.



: Plans include additional undergrounding of power lines and upgrades to water delivery systems. High-Speed Internet Expansion :

Collaboration with local agencies aims to secure grant funding to extend high-speed internet access throughout the region.



: Collaboration with local agencies aims to secure grant funding to extend high-speed internet access throughout the region. Carbon Reduction Initiatives:

The district is doubling down on efforts to reduce its carbon footprint, aligning with state mandates and community goals.

As TDPUD navigates an evolving energy landscape and increasing demands for environmental stewardship, its mission remains clear: to deliver safe, reliable, and sustainable utility services while enhancing the quality of life for Truckee residents.

Wright stressed the importance of community engagement and urged members to participate more actively. “We’re going to have a lot of visionary discussions on where we’re going to go in the future. I think the community needs to be a part of that–and not just on election day, but through the public process,” Wright said. For more information on TDPUD’s initiatives and plans, visit tdpud.org .

Zoe Meyer is a reporter for the Sierra Sun, a sister publication for Tahoe Daily Tribune. She can be reached at zmeyer@sierrasun.com.