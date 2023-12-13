Truckee Donner PUD reviews updated strategic plan, approves annual procurements, selects officers for 2024

TRUCKEE, Calif. – Truckee Donner Public Utility District’s board of directors met on Dec. 6 to close out 2023 with some important actions and discussions. As part of the mid-cycle update of the TDPUD Strategic Plan 2021-2024, the board held a workshop to review and discuss updated board strategic initiatives.

This comprehensive presentation detailed what board and staff have learned during the mid-cycle review— including the development of the updated initiatives, industry expert benchmarking results and the outcomes of the “Community Circle” neighborhood events—and invited the board to discuss next steps. The four updated board strategic initiatives supported by the board are:

Service Reliability and Safety : Rather than focus solely on the undergrounding of power lines, TDPUD can focus on continuing to improve system reliability and safety for both the electric and water utility through the most feasible actions, like wildfire mitigation efforts, public partnerships and engineering best practices.

: Rather than focus solely on the undergrounding of power lines, TDPUD can focus on continuing to improve system reliability and safety for both the electric and water utility through the most feasible actions, like wildfire mitigation efforts, public partnerships and engineering best practices. Net Carbon Reduction : Rather than focus solely on energy procurement as a means of greenhouse gas reduction, TDPUD proposes to set carbon reduction goals that can consider both energy purchases as well as conservation and customer behavior, while also weighing costs and benefits.

: Rather than focus solely on energy procurement as a means of greenhouse gas reduction, TDPUD proposes to set carbon reduction goals that can consider both energy purchases as well as conservation and customer behavior, while also weighing costs and benefits. Local Watershed Stewardship : Although it is a 100% groundwater-dependent utility, TDPUD proposes to explore how it can have a positive impact on the stewardship and health of Truckee’s overall watershed through partnerships and best-available science.

: Although it is a 100% groundwater-dependent utility, TDPUD proposes to explore how it can have a positive impact on the stewardship and health of Truckee’s overall watershed through partnerships and best-available science. Community Broadband: After two years of initial work to identify potential options for enabling community-wide broadband, the next step for TDPUD is to pursue funding and partnerships for a full feasibility study and business plan, and weigh them against needs, risks and costs.

TDPUD board and staff will continue to finalize the strategic plan mid-cycle review and will incorporate the updated initiatives into the plan. Stay tuned in 2024 for the evolution of the TDPUD board strategic initiatives.

“TDPUD board and staff have put months of work into this strategic plan review, and the value and success of that work is clear in the strategic initiative update,” said TDPUD General Manager Brian Wright. “These initiatives have evolved in a way that allows TDPUD to have a broader impact on our community. By focusing on the goals the community has asked us to achieve—rather than specific tasks—this expands the projects, tools, partnerships and resources we can use to achieve these goals, and allows us to set measurements to track our progress.”

The board also approved annual procurements totaling nearly $12 million, ensuring TDPUD will be prepared to operate and maintain utility infrastructure while making critical capital investments to improve performance. The annual procurements process is an important tool that allows for the purchase of routine and recurring goods and services in a way that maximizes efficiencies and mitigates the impact of supply chain delays. This amount reflects expenditures that were already included in the board-approved 2024 budget.

The board closed out the 2023 meeting schedule with the election of officers for 2024. Current president Jeff Bender will return as president for 2024, and Director Christa Finn will serve as vice president for 2024. TDPUD thanks President Bender and Vice President Finn for accepting the leadership positions for 2024, and also thanks Director Tony Laliotis for his service as vice president in 2023. The TDPUD board and staff would like to express gratitude for the community’s support and wish everyone a happy, healthy and safe holiday season.

Information about TDPUD board meetings and access to agendas, minutes, live streaming and archived video can be found at tdpud.org/boardmeetings .