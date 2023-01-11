Truckee Donner PUD to host broadband study workshop
TRUCKEE, Calif. — The Truckee Donner Public Utility District Board of Directors will hold a special workshop at the Jan. 18 board meeting to review the district’s community-wide broadband initial scoping study results.
TDPUD’s strategic plan includes four initiatives for the board to consider pursuing, including utilizing district resources to enable community-wide broadband.
Following a comprehensive public process, including recommendations from a board-appointed committee, the board awarded a contract to Uptown Services to conduct an initial study. This study included an assessment of district assets and a survey of the community’s broadband needs and satisfaction with current market options.
This educational workshop will be an opportunity to learn first-hand about Truckee’s current broadband market, customer demand, existing assets, potential business models and funding sources.
Recommendations will be presented and discussed regarding potential next steps, but no board action will be taken at this workshop.
The workshop will be held at 6 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 18, in the district board room located at 11570 Donner Pass Road.
