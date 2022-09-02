Truckee Donner PUD urges conservation during heat wave

TRUCKEE, Calif. — Truckee Donner Public Utility District is urging everyone to conserve energy and water during the forecasted Labor Day holiday heat wave.

Sustained and wide-spread high temperatures and historic drought conditions are affecting the availability of power generation resources across the Western U.S., which could impact providers’ ability to meet electricity demand, the district said in a Thursday news release.

The district depends on NV Energy for power transmission to its system. While California power suppliers are concerned about meeting needs during this upcoming heat wave, district suppliers are prepared to meet demand, said the release. However, TDPUD is still encouraging customers to conserve energy during this time, both to reduce demand on resources and to reduce energy bills, which tend to be more costly during heat waves. Conservation efforts between the hours of 4-9 p.m., when demand for electricity is the highest and available generation is strained, are most critical.

“TDPUD and our electric resource suppliers are prepared to meet demand during the heat wave and holiday weekend” said Joe Horvath, TDPUD electric utility director and assistant general manager. “However, resource adequacy problems in California and across the Western U.S. could have an impact on us, so we are encouraging everyone to conserve energy and water.”

Visitors, residents and businesses can help by taking the following actions between 4-9 p.m.:

— Avoid using major appliances (such as dishwashers, clothes washers and dryers, and ovens)

— Conserve water (water delivery uses electricity)

— Turn off all unnecessary lights

— Use fans for cooling instead of air conditioning

— If using air conditioning; set thermostats to 78 degrees Fahrenheit or higher (if health permits)

— Unplug unused items or turn off power strips

— Avoid charging electric vehicles

— Generators and vehicles should be fully fueled and everyone should be prepared for a safe holiday weekend. For more information, visit http://www.tdpud.org/conserve .