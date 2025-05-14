Truckee Donner PUD’s fourth annual Carbon Bingo Sweepstakes underway 

TRUCKEE, Calif.—Truckee Donner Public Utility District is once again hosting its Carbon Bingo Sweepstakes. For the fourth year, TDPUD electric customers can be entered to win a grand prize if they make sustainable lifestyle changes to help conserve energy and water.

Those interested in participating can go to tdpud.org/bingo to download a bingo board, in English or Spanish, and get started. Each square on the board represents one action you can take to reduce your greenhouse gas footprint. Over the course of the sweepstakes, players will accomplish various sustainable actions and cross them off the board until they complete a full line. The purpose of the sweepstakes is to educate and encourage our community to take action to conserve energy and water by completing tasks like air drying laundry, using fans instead of air conditioning, limiting shower time and utilizing water-wise irrigation.

Students designing bingo card in Sustainability Club. Provided / SWEP

Participants have until Monday, June 2 to submit their completed bingo boards to TDPUD, either in person or via email to rebates@tdpud.org . The winner will be announced at Truckee Clean Up Day on Saturday, June 7. This year’s prize is a portable battery power station.

Last year, 60 people completed the challenge. The winner, Michael, was very excited to be able to use the battery to help out his neighbors at the Truckee-Donner Senior Apartments during power outages, some of whom rely on oxygen.

Every year, TDPUD partners with Sierra Watershed Education Partnerships to hold a Carbon Bingo Design Challenge among its elementary school Sustainability Clubs. All of the artwork for the bingo tiles is drawn by talented local students who have a passion for environmentalism and sustainability. Students channel their creativity to bring to life the things they learn about in the Sustainability Club, like how to reduce their carbon footprint.

To learn more about TDPUD’s partnership with SWEP, as well as the other ways it supports our local students, go to tdpud.org/students . To learn more about SWEP’s programs, visit http://www.4swep.org .