Truckee Donner Rec and Park Extends a Helping Hand: $25,000 in Scholarships for the Community

TRUCKEE, Calif. – Did you know that the Ski Swap benefits Truckee Donner Recreation and Parks Department’s scholarship program? Did you know TDRPD has a Scholarship Program? TDRPD strives to be accessible to every individual in the community.

The scholarship program is a tool to help achieve that goal. Each year, $25,000 is allocated to help families, adults, and seniors afford TDRPD programs. All proceeds from the Ski Swap are placed in TDRPD’s scholarship fund, directly determining how many people can be assisted, so now you can shop at the swap knowing that the money is directly helping people.

“In offering the scholarship program, I believe we are helping even more families in our community,” said Alycia Muscarella, TDRPD Youth Program Coordinator. “If we can help take a little bit of weight off their financial stress, I think we are doing something great.”

Last year, TDRPD raised the maximum level of award dollars an applicant could receive in a fiscal year in an attempt to drive the program forward, and further accessibility. Now, 100-80% AMI (Adjusted Median Income) can receive up to $1,000 per person, 79-50% AMI can receive up to $1,500 per person, and 49-0% AMI can receive up to $2,000 per person. Due to this change, the District was able to give away $24,596 to families in need, which is the closest they have ever been to their goal. To put that into perspective, that’s almost a 60% increase in usage from previous years.

These scholarships are awarded on a first come, first serve basis and can be applied for by downloading the application from TDRPD’s website, or visiting the Community Recreation Center. The applicant will need to have a program in mind when applying, as well as proof of income, and proof of local residency.

Additionally, the individual must sign up for the program listed on the application within 30 days of receiving the scholarship funds. These scholarships provide discounted rates to programs, but are not free passes. The individual will generally have some portion to pay even with a scholarship.

If you are interested in a scholarship, first check out TDRPD’s activity guide, or the online registration page to make sure the program qualifies for a scholarship, as not every program does. Then, apply for a scholarship through the linked page on tdrpd.org, or filling out an in-person application. Once you have been approved for your scholarship, you have 30 days to sign up for the program you would like to partake in. The money will automatically apply itself to your checkout.

If you are looking for a scholarship from one of the District’s contracted programs, please check with that organization to see if they offer their own scholarship, as they do not accept these scholarships.

If you would like to contribute more to this program than just shopping at the Ski Swap, TDRPD is always accepting donations for it. When you check out at the Ski Swap, there will be an option to donate additional money to the scholarship program. You can also visit the Main Office at the Community Recreation Center to give donations at any time.

TDRPD looks forward to continuing and growing their Scholarship Program to provide access and availability to all that are part of the community.