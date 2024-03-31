Truckee Donner Soroptimist grants $26,000 to local women for education, training

TRUCKEE, Calif. – Soroptimist International of Truckee Donner honored 14 women and two girls at their Celebrating the Best for Women event on March 21 at the Glenshire Club House.

Eleven women were granted $26,000 to further their education and training. The winners of the Live Your Dream Award (LYD) included Melissa Giannetto, Jennifer Saldana, Veronica Coleman and Maria G. Verduzco Espinoza. They are parents and primary family earners. These grants will allow them additional education.

Women and girls being honored at Celebrating the Best for Women. Provided / SITD

The Career Advancement Awardees include Michelle Salas Nevarez, Mariela Bolanos, Crystal Garcia, Jessica Delgado Mora, Coreen Young, Malenie Corral and Stephany Alonzo. These women’s career goals range from nursing and education to becoming a doula. Two high school girls, Bryn Kidd and Vallerie Laguna were honored for their volunteer work in our community with the Violet Richardson Award. They each received $300 personally and $300 for the charity of their choice.

Over 80 guests enjoyed the delightful music was performed by Heidi Kuzma and Tru Laboissionnier.

Phyllis McConn was honored as our Woman of Distinction (WOD) for all her community work to support women and children. Currently Community Impact Officer for the Truckee Tahoe Community Foundation, she selflessly gives to all who need her help and has done so for many years.

These scholarships are available because of the generous support from Martis Camp Foundation, the Truckee Airport District, We Love Eyes, and Soroptimist International of Truckee Donner supporters.

CBW Coordinator, Susan Horst, enthusiastically said, “We have seen the value further education and training can have on women’s ability to support themselves and their families, whether it be to get on-line certification for paralegal training, to upgrade skills in a current job or finish college.”