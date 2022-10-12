Truckee Donner Soroptimist Live Your Dream $4k grants available

TRUCKEE, Calif. — Soroptimist International of Truckee Donner is accepting applications for up to $4,000 for Live Your Dream grants.

The grants are available to women who are head-of-household, have a dependent and wish to enhance their training or education. These grants enable women to get additional training or further their education. The application is online at SITD.info or using the QR code.

SITD President Denise Trani-Morris said, “We are pleased we can empower women to increase their economic opportunities with these annual grants.”

Applications must be completed by Nov. 15.

The nonprofit holds monthly club meetings currently on the second Thursday of each month at noon. All are invited to join as a guest by emailing info@SITD.info .

SITD hosts their annual Wine and Restaurant Faire June 3 and Soroptishop for Holiday Shopping featuring local artisans on Nov. 17.

For more information, visit http://www.SITD.info or contact Trani-Morris at info@SITD.info .