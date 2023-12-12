Truckee Donner Soroptimist offer career advancement scholarships for women

TRUCKEE, Calif. – Soroptimist International of Truckee Donner is accepting applications for Career Advancement Scholarships for Women. Each scholarship is for up to $4000 for women who are enrolled in training or education to improve their career opportunities. These scholarships are designed to fill a gap post high school for women who want to enhance their career opportunities with additional training or education. Apply now on-line at http://www.SITD.info . The application is available in Spanish and English and is due by February 10, 2024.

These scholarships are available because of the generous support of Martis Camp Foundation, the Truckee Airport District and Soroptimist International of Truckee Donner supporters.

SITD President, Cathy Leibow, enthusiastically said, “We have seen the value further education and training can have on women’s ability to support themselves and their families, whether it be to get on-line certification for paralegal training, enter an EMT program, upgrade skills in a current job or finish college.”

The Soroptimist International of Truckee Donner (SITD) holds monthly club meetings currently on the 2nd Thursday of each month at noon. All are invited to join us as a guest by emailing us at info@SITD.info . For more information, go to http://www.SITD.info or contact Cathy Leibow, President, at info@SITD.info . SITD hosts their annual Wine and Restaurant Faire in June and Soroptishop for Holiday Shopping featuring local artisans November 16th.

Soroptimist (soroptimist.org ) is an international volunteer service organization working to improve the lives of women and girls through programs leading to social and economic empowerment. Soroptimist International of Truckee Donner (http://www.SITD.info ) is a 501(c)(3) organization.