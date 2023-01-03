Truckee Donner Soroptimist offers $5k in scholarships

Moira Gion is using her scholarship to become a certified Automotive Service Technician.

Provided

TRUCKEE, Calif. – Soroptimist International of Truckee Donner is accepting applications for Career Advancement Scholarships for Women. Each scholarship is for up to $5,000 for women who are enrolled in training or education programs.

These scholarships are designed to support women who are at least 18 years old, post high school and want to enhance their career opportunities with additional training or education.

These scholarships are available because of the generous support of Martis Camp Foundation, the Truckee Airport District and Soroptimist International of Truckee Donner supporters. Ask questions at scholarships@SITD.info .

SITD President, Denise Trani-Morris said, “We have seen the value further education and training can have on women’s ability to support themselves and their families, whether it be to get on-line certification for paralegal training, enter an EMT program, upgrade skills in a current job or to finish college.”

Apply now online at SITD.info. The application is available in Spanish and English. Applications are due by February 10, 2023.

SITD holds monthly club meetings currently on the 2nd Thursday of each month at noon. All are invited to join us as a guest by emailing us at info@SITD.info . For more information, go to http://www.SITD.info or ask questions at info@SITD.info . SITD hosts their annual Wine and Restaurant Faire in June and Soroptishop for Holiday Shopping featuring local artisans in mid-November.