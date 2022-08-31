Truckee Donner Soroptimists award $11,500 in scholarships

Elizabeth Sweeney

TRUCKEE, CALIF. — Soroptimist International of Truckee Donner awarded $11,500 in scholarships to seven women.

From Truckee High School, Elizabeth Sweeney is the recipient of a $3,000 academic award and will be attending the University of California, Santa Cruz in the fall. Elizabeth plans to study animal science working toward her lifelong goal to become a veterinarian.

Jessica Aguirre received a $2,000 vocational award and will be attending the Paul Mitchell Cosmetology School in Reno. Jessica’s dream plan once she is licensed is to work in a local salon and travel around the world to learn about hair in different countries and cultures.

From Sierra High School, Angela Rodriguez will receive a $1,000 scholarship to begin her college studies at Mesa Community College in Arizona. Emily will study there and then plans to transfer to a 4-year university to study psychology, where she sees a future of helping others. Sierra Waldorf, recipient of a $500 scholarship, will attend Sierra College in Truckee.

SITD’s three Continuing Education scholarships go to Zareli Villa, Rachell Garness and Moira Gion. Zareli will receive a $2,000 scholarship award. She is close to finishing a degree from Sacramento State University in exercise science, and works part time at Tahoe Forest Physical Therapy Clinic. She plans to attend school for physical therapy. Rachell has been awarded a $2,000 scholarship to continue attending Sierra College to earn enough credits to transfer to a four-year college and pursue a degree in psychology.

Moira has been awarded a $1,000 scholarship to continue attending the Truckee Meadow Community College where she has been working to become a certified automotive service technician. For the past year, Moira has been working toward this certification while she works at Quality Automotive.

SITD President Denise Trani-Morris said, “We congratulate all seven of these hard-working women. We wish them all the very best in their next steps in their educational journey.”

The Soroptimist International of Truckee Donner holds monthly club meetings on the second Thursday of each month at noon. All are invited to join as a guest by emailing info@SITD.info . For more information, visit http://www.SITD.info or contact Denise Trani-Morris, president, at info@SITD.info .

Angela Rodriguez

Rachell Garness

Sierra Waldorf

Moira Gion

