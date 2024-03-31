Truckee Downtown Merchants Association welcomes new Executive Director

TRUCKEE, Calif. – The Truckee Downtown Merchants Association announced the appointment of Cory Caldwell as its new Executive Director. Caldwell brings a wealth of experience in small business development and a passion for supporting his local community, making him an ideal leader for the association.

With a background in event planning and marketing, Caldwell is well-positioned to lead the TDMA in its mission to enhance and promote the vibrant, historic downtown Truckee business community. His strategic vision and dedication to creating a thriving business environment align seamlessly with the association’s goals.

“We are delighted to welcome Cory Caldwell as our new Executive Director,” said Wrenn Cavallo, Chair of the TDMA Board. “Cory’s proven track record in event planning and commitment to fostering strong relationships within the community will undoubtedly contribute to the continued success the TDMA”

Cory Caldwell

Caldwell’s experience includes work with the Sierra Buttes Foundation. He also helped found Ride Concepts, a successful bike footwear brand born in Truckee. He is also a long-time Truckee resident with multi-generational ties to Truckee and is eager to bring his skills to the TDMA and give back to the community. As the Executive Director, he will play a key role in working with local businesses, government entities, and community stakeholders to strengthen the economic vitality of Historic Downtown Truckee.

“I am honored to have the opportunity to lead the Truckee Downtown Merchants Association,” said Caldwell. “Truckee has a unique community, and I am excited to work collaboratively with our merchants further to enhance the downtown experience for residents and visitors.”

The TDMA looks forward to a new era of growth and collaboration under Caldwell’s leadership. It will build on past successes and implement innovative strategies to support the local economy.

About the Truckee Downtown Merchants Association:

Founded in 1969 the Truckee Downtown Merchants Association (TDMA) is a 501(c)(6) nonprofit organization of local businesses dedicated to the economic, social, cultural and environmental vitality of Historic Downtown Truckee. The TDMA exists to foster community and connection. As a network dedicated to funding local scholarships, supporting small businesses, improving infrastructure, beautifying the town, and connecting residents.

For more information, please contact Cory Caldwell, Truckee Downtown Merchants Association, Info@historictruckee.com .