After a four-year hiatus, the Timy Dutton Truckee Duckee Derbee returns to the River Ranch Lodge on June 18. The rubber duck races, billed as ‘the most unpredictable two minutes in Tahoe,” were halted by high water and the pandemic the past few years. This year’s revival will benefit the Humane Society of Truckee/Tahoe and the Palisades Tahoe Avalanche Dogs.

“The Truckee Duckee Derbee has always been about promoting animal welfare,” says organizer Bill Jensen. “And this year we’re supporting the HSTT which finds pets forever homes and the Palisades Tahoe Dogs who help save human lives.”

Festivities include live music on the outdoor patio, the hilarious “Dogz in Dudz” K-9 costume contest, and in true derby tradition, the “Cool Catz in Hatz” contest open to all “human” attendees. A post-race raffle includes the grand prize of a Palisades Tahoe season pass. There will also be a silent auction featuring unique items; such as a one-of-a-kind print of all the Palisades Tahoe patrol dogs donated by Gallery Keoki and a custom pet portrait donated by AmyGarts.com. A special presentation for retiring patrol dog Kaya will also be held as she steps down after 12 years of service. A cadre of her canine companions will also be on hand.

The Pre-Race Party and Registration will begin at 1 p.m. At 2 p.m. Dogs in Dudz and Cool Catz in Hatz contests begin. The Truckee Duckee Derbee begins at 3 p.m.

The cost to sponsor a duck is $10 and the top three ducks win cash (payout depends on the size of the pot). There is no cost to enter the K-9 costume or hat contest. All Dogz in Dudz participants receive a complimentary doggie goodie bag. Prizes will be awarded to the most stylish and creative canines and people sporting festive derby hats as determined by a panel of celebrity judges. Winners of the Derbee and of the grand raffle prize need not be present to win.

The Truckee Duckee Derbee is generously supported by the Shane McConkey Foundation, the Kiwanis of North Lake Tahoe, Plumas Bank, Palisades Tahoe, Pet Station, Tito’s Vodka and East River Marketing & Communications. The event is managed by the Palisades Press and the River Ranch Lodge. For more information go to http://www.riverranchlodge.com

Kids strut their mutt in the 'Dogz in Dudz' contest.

Provided photo

Organizer Bill Jensen calling the Truckee Duckee Derbee.

Provided photo