Truckee Elementary School to host first-ever Career Day on Oct. 14

TRUCKEE, Calif. – Truckee Elementary School is excited to announce its first Career Day, scheduled for Oct. 14 from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. The event aims to inspire students by showcasing a variety of professions and the pathways to achieving them.

School counselor Marco Mora has been reaching out to local professionals to participate in this educational experience. “We want our students to learn about the exciting careers available to them and the education required to pursue those paths,” Mora said.

Professionals from various fields are invited to share their experiences, and attendees will have a dedicated space in the gym or a classroom to engage with students. The schedule includes eight 15-minute sessions, allowing students from kindergarten to 5th grade to rotate and interact with different speakers.

Truckee Elementary School looks forward to welcoming participants and making Career Day a memorable experience for all.