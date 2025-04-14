Truckee Elementary showcases community, innovation, and inclusion

TRUCKEE, Calif. — On Apr. 4, Truckee Elementary opened its doors to a diverse group of visitors, including current and prospective parents, local real estate agents, and Tahoe Truckee Unified School District (TTUSD) staff. The event, designed to highlight the school’s evolving identity and strengths, began with the school’s regular “Friday Coffee with Principal Galles”—a welcoming opportunity for families to connect with campus leadership in a casual, conversational setting.

At 10 a.m., Principal Ryan Galles officially kicked off the school showcase. Four fifth-grade students then delivered heartfelt reflections on what makes Truckee Elementary special to them. Their presentation was described as a highlight of the day.

Guests then toured the campus, observing classroom instruction and student engagement firsthand. The event placed a spotlight on several cornerstones of Truckee Elementary’s educational approach: a strong instructional program, robust academic support systems, and a commitment to inclusivity within a diverse student population.

“We wanted to show how we create a learning environment where every student feels known, valued, and inspired,” Amber Burke, Coordinator of District Communications & Parent Engagement at TTUSD, said.

The school’s signature Language and Literacy Time, along with its inclusive academic practices, were central features of the showcase. Principal Galles also introduced guests to Truckee Elementary’s outdoor education offerings—already including skiing, with plans to expand to swimming and climbing.

Visitors caught a glimpse of the school’s creative spirit as well, watching fifth graders rehearse for their upcoming musical.

“We were thrilled to host community members and showcase the incredible learning happening at Truckee Elementary,” Burke said. “The whole event really captured how much things are shifting here. The community narrative around Truckee Elementary is changing—and rightly so. People are seeing the strength of our instructional practices, our dedication to supporting all students, and the vibrancy of our diverse school community.”