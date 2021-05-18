Truckee enters league tourney as No. 2 seed (GALLERY)

The Truckee baseball team wrapped up regular season league play last weekend, earning the No. 2 seed for this week’s Class 3A Western League tournament.

Truckee closes 2021 regular season with a three-game sweep of Hug. | Hans Baumann / http://www.abdiverphotography.com



























Truckee closed the league schedule by outscoring Hug 56-0 during a three-game series.

During the three games, which were all ended early by the mercy rule, Truckee combined to swat six home runs. Junior Sam Purgason hit a pair of home runs in Saturday’s finale, including a grand slam in the fourth inning. Purgason finished the series with eight RBIs.

Senior Timmy Reeve was also solid for Truckee with a home run and a triple during Saturday ‘s morning game. Senior Jamie Hogarth also drove a ball over the fence against Hug. Hogarth finished the series with six RBIs. He also struck out seven batters.

Junior Cody Zachariasen hit a home run in the series finale to finish the series with four runs driven in. Senior Tucker Mather hit Truckee’s other home run during the three-game stretch as part of driving in eight runs during the series.

From the mound, junior Jackson Kahl struck out seven batters in Saturday’s morning game as part of a three-inning shutout. Sophomore Damon Bacon kept things going for Truckee in the afternoon matchup, striking out six while allowing one hit over four innings.

Before heading to South Tahoe for the league tournament, Truckee will close out the regular season with a pair of games against Bear River. The Wolverines will travel to play the Bruins today, and will then host Bear River on Thursday at 4 p.m.

Heading into the league tournament, the No. 2 seed Wolverines will await the winner of North Valleys and Hug for a semifinal matchup at 1 p.m. on Friday at South Tahoe High School. Top-seeded South Tahoe will await the winner of Sparks and Wooster for their semifinal matchup.

The championship game is scheduled to be played at South Tahoe at 11 a.m. on Saturday. All three of Truckee’s (15-7, 12-3 West League) league losses came against South Tahoe (16-2, 13-1 West League).

Lady Wolverines claim final playoff spot

While the Truckee softball team struggled this season, finishing with a 1-15 record, the girls’ lone league win was enough to propel them into the sixth and final playoff seed.

The Wolverines drove in eight runs during Saturday’s 18-8 loss at Hug, marking the second highest run total of the season for the team.

Junior Emma Baumbach hit a three-run, inside-the-park home run in the fifth inning to lead Truckee. Senior Karla Gonzalez hit a double. Senior Stephanie Sarabia also hit a double and drove in a run. Senior Laura Frutos and senior Yari Martinez each knocked runners in as well.

Truckee will host this year’s Class 3A West League tournament, which kicks off with the No. 6 Wolverines taking on No. 3 Sparks at 1 p.m. on Thursday. The winner will face No. 2 North Valleys the following day. Truckee lost all three regular season games against sparks.