Truckee eyes potential housing programs

Truckee is looking at various new housing programs, in addition to a pilot program it recently adopted.

One program would create a fund to help potential tenants get into existing housing by lowering the financial barrier. This could mean helping with the security deposit.

“That’s an idea around trying to unlock our existing housing stock,” said Seana Doherty, Truckee’s housing program manager. She said discussions have occurred with Sierra Community House about this concept, as they already offer two rental assistance programs.

Another program will provide incentives for landlords to rent their available units to long-term tenants rather than leave them empty or make the unit a short-term rental. The town is currently working with Tahoe Landing, an online platform that connects second homeowners with the local workforce, according to Doherty.

The town is also looking at using town-owned land to develop housing projects. One potential site could be the old town Corp Yard on West River Street, which has been relocated to new facilities at 10969 Stevens Lane.

Working with landlords to create energy efficient housing units is also on the table for the town, as this could reduce the overall costs for tenants. Vice Mayor Anna Klovsstad suggested coupling the rental assistance program with an energy efficient program.

“It has the opportunity to feed two birds with one tax dollar,” she said. “We have the opportunity to achieve our climate action committee goals and keep people in permanent housing.”

Though staff put forth these four potential programs, Truckee Mayor David Polivy suggested they work to bring back a home buyer assistance program that the town used to administer.

“I think it’s a way we could affect change quickly,” Polivy said.

The town also began looking at a short-term rental ordinance in October, with staff planning to come back in the next two months with more details on the ordinance. Currently residents who rent their homes for 30 days or less are required to register with the town and must collect and remit a 10% Transient Occupancy Tax and a 2% tax to the Truckee Business Improvement District. The town does not have short-term rental regulations beyond that.

The town has not adopted any of these policies yet, but will continue to work on them this year.

Hannah Jones is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. She can be reached at hjones@sierrasun.com or 530-550-2652.