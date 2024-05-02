Truckee Fire announces community prevention grant program funding opportunities

TRUCKEE, Calif. – Truckee Fire has opened the application period for the Wildfire Prevention Grant Program. This Measure T funded program is designed to enhance and support forest management, fuel reduction and community preparedness projects.

Truckee area residents and organizations are encouraged to apply for funding to support forest management, fuel reduction, and community preparedness projects to reduce the threat and intensity of wildfire in the Truckee and Donner Summit Wildland Urban Interface. Proposed projects must fall within the designated Truckee Fire District boundaries.

Qualifying projects may fall into one of four categories: Forest Fuels Reduction, Forest Health and Resiliency, Community Wildfire Preparedness or Wildfire Prevention Education.

“The risk of wildfire continues to be one of the most significant hazards that threaten our community and mountain lifestyle. This is a unique and valuable opportunity for our community to receive technical and financial assistance and implement important community projects that reduce forest fuels, help to restore forest health, and increase wildfire preparedness and education within the Truckee Fire Protection District.” says Truckee Fire Registered Professional Forester, Dillon Sheedy.

Applications are due by Friday, June 14, 2024, at 3 p.m. PST. Virtual grant workshops will be hosted May 6, May 13, May 23, and May 30. Complete information on the grant program requirements and workshop topics and links can be found at http://www.truckeefire.org/grants .