Truckee Fire announces up to $1 million in grants available for wildfire prevention program

TRUCKEE, Calif. — Truckee Fire on Wednesday opened applications for its Wildfire Prevention Grant Program for up to $1 million in funding for fuel reduction and community preparedness projects, or to support new forest management programs, the district announced.

Applicants must fall within the designated Truckee Fire Protection District boundaries. Complete information on the grant program requirements can be found at http://www.truckeefire.org/grants .

“After 100-plus years of overgrowth, Truckee forests are not healthy,” said Truckee Fire Registered Professional Forester Dillon Sheedy. “If we want to save our community from the next catastrophic fire season, we’re going to need to work together to reduce forest fuels and help restore forest health. We will be more successful if we can work as a community to address the threat of wildfire from the individual homeowner level to the larger landscape.”

Truckee area residents and organizations are encouraged to apply for funding to support forest management, fuel reduction, and community preparedness projects to reduce the threat and intensity of wildfire in the Truckee and Donner Summit Wildland Urban Interface.

The Community Wildfire Prevention Grant Program is making up to $1 million in funding available from the Measure T Community Wildfire Prevention Fund for fiscal year 2023-2024. Truckee Fire hopes to fund five different projects equitably across the district.

There is no minimum or maximum funding request. Qualifying projects may fall into one of four categories: Forest Fuels Reduction, Forest Health and Resiliency, Community Wildfire Preparedness or Wildfire Prevention Education.

Applications are due by 3 p.m. Friday, June 9. A virtual grant workshop will be hosted from 1-3 p.m. Thursday, April 27.

In 2021, Truckee citizens passed Measure T, a special tax dedicating local funding to wildfire prevention. Projects are prioritized by the district’s Wildfire Prevention Division to achieve the largest return on investment. In order to help the community tackle its much needed forest management goals, this grant program is designed to support well-informed projects so together all entities can accomplish the most meaningful fire risk mitigation work in an efficient manner.

For more information, visit TruckeeFire.org .