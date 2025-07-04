Truckee Fire awards four 2025 Community Wildfire Prevention Grants

TRUCKEE, Calif. – Truckee Fire has announced the recipients of its fourth annual Measure T Community Wildfire Prevention Grants, with the TFPD Board of Directors unanimously approving $538,882 in funding—plus a 10% contingency—for a total of $592,770 across four projects. With an additional $168,223 in matching funds from awardees, this year’s grant cycle represents a combined community investment of $760,993 toward reducing wildfire risk and enhancing forest health.

“Seeing this level of match funding from our partners—nearly 24% of the total investment—is incredibly meaningful,” said Registered Professional Forester for Truckee Fire Dillon Sheedy. “It tells us that our community isn’t just asking for help; they’re stepping up, putting skin in the game, and making wildfire resilience a shared priority. That kind of impressive buy-in accelerates our impact and proves that local action, backed by local funding, really makes a difference.”

Nine applications requesting nearly $1.5 million in total funding were submitted this year. A multi-agency review panel—including representatives from Truckee Fire, the Town of Truckee, Nevada and Placer Counties and the Tahoe Truckee Community Foundation—scored each project according to established grant guidelines.

The four selected projects are:

Connecting Point – Community Preparedness with COAD

Private Landowner – Foxboro-Coldwater Fuelbreak

Truckee Tahoe Radio – Community Conversations on Wildfire

Glenshire Firewise Community – Greater Glenshire Fuels Reduction Project

This funding opportunity, made possible through Measure T, supports local efforts within the Truckee Fire Protection District to reduce wildfire risk, improve forest health, and enhance community preparedness. Landowners, managers and Truckee residents can apply again in Winter 2026. Complete information on the grant program requirements can be found at TruckeeFire. org/grants .

“This year’s grant recipients demonstrate how we can expand both the reach and relevance of wildfire prevention. By supporting bilingual public education, community-driven preparedness and equitable access to resources, we’re helping ensure that every neighborhood—regardless of language, income or location—has the tools to adapt,” said Wildfire Prevention Manager Eric Horntvedt. “Wildfire science is complex, but with the support of our regional partners, we’re working to translate that science into practical knowledge that inspires action. The more our community understands the ‘why’ behind our work, the more meaningful—and sustainable—our progress becomes.”

Since launching in 2022, the Measure T Community Wildfire Prevention Grant Program has invested more than $2.7 million in local wildfire mitigation projects, with partners contributing an additional $631,000 in matching funds—bringing the total impact to over $3.4 million across 16 community-led projects. This adds incredible value to the community in addition to the work the staff and crews with Truckee Fire and partner agencies are able to complete themselves.

Truckee Fire encourages all residents to continue working to clear debris around their home to create defensible space. For more information on the many programs that are available thanks to Measure T funding, visit: TruckeeFire.org

About Measure T

Passed by voters in 2021, Measure T established a dedicated local funding stream for wildfire prevention. Since then, Truckee Fire has launched and sustained a comprehensive suite of programs, including:

Home hardening programs including rebates

Free defensible space inspections

Free green waste drop-off and curbside chipping

Community grant funding

Reflective address sign program

Dead tree fund and more

For more information visit: TruckeeFire.org/wildfireprevention

About Truckee Fire

Established in 1894, the Truckee Fire Protection District is overseen by a locally elected board of directors and protects 125 square miles of high-risk wildland-urban interface in and around Truckee, Calif. The district provides fire suppression, emergency medical services, fire prevention and wildfire preparedness. Learn more at TruckeeFire.org or call 530-582-7850.